250,000 solar panels could be installed in Vale of Belvoir fields if proposal comes to light
Published: 16:30, 16 August 2020
A proposed solar farm for the Vale of Belvoir could contain 250,000 solar panels covering 250 acres.
The Green Farm Solar Park, proposed for land north west of Barkestone-le-Vale, would provide energy for 15,000 homes and save over 21,500 tonnes of CO2 every year, says the website which is promoting the plan.
A planning application has not yet been submitted, but objectors to the plan have already voiced their fears about the scheme and a Facebook page about the proposal has been created by Barkestone Environment Group.
