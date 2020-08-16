250,000 solar panels could be installed in Vale of Belvoir fields if proposal comes to light

A proposed solar farm for the Vale of Belvoir could contain 250,000 solar panels covering 250 acres.

The Green Farm Solar Park, proposed for land north west of Barkestone-le-Vale, would provide energy for 15,000 homes and save over 21,500 tonnes of CO2 every year, says the website which is promoting the plan.

A planning application has not yet been submitted, but objectors to the plan have already voiced their fears about the scheme and a Facebook page about the proposal has been created by Barkestone Environment Group.