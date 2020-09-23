29 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire

There have been 29 new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire and one COVID-19 related death in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

The number of new cases in South Kesteven has risen by one. The number of deaths from the virus remains at 51 in the district.

There have been 495 cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far in September.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42345022)

Nationally, cases increased by 6,178 to 409,729, while deaths increased by 37 to 41,862.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for Greater Lincolnshire Hospitals in NHS figures.

However, the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, increased by one in Lincolnshire to 268.