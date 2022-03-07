A Grantham singer diagnosed with terminal cancer has thanked those who donated to a fundraiser which will help her to complete her bucket list.

Vicky Evans Jones, aged 49, was diagnosed with terminal womb cancer back in January, prompting her former singing partner Shaun Muffett to set up a fundraiser so that Vicky can live her dreams.

Vicky has been given between 12 and 20 months to live, and is having treatment to ease the pain.

Chris Greetham and Sue Healey from Grantham Morrisons visited Vicky to give her a bouquet of flowers and a hamper to cheer her up. (55263001)

The online campaign raised over £2,700 for Vicky, with a further £732 collected through an emotional fundraising event at Grantham Railway Club, which gave Vicky the chance to catch up with people that she had not seen in years.

Vicky said: "It was fantastic. The room was full of people I hadn't see for years. It was strange because it was about me. And normally I do the fundraiser.

"We raised £732 on the night that is helping to pay for the CD album. There were a lot of tears, but happy ones. Shaun did an amazing job. So did the ladies from Apple Trees that helped and his wife Tracey.

Vicky Evans Jones is hoping to achieve her dreams and complete her bucket list. (55263004)

"I sang 'The Rose' and it made the room cry. It was such a special evening one I will never forget."

As part of her list, Vicky has set a date to renew her wedding vows with husband Daniel Jones on April 12 at Leasingham Manor Farm.

She said: "I had a third opinion on Tuesday (March 1) and they have said there is nothing they can do to prolong my life as the cancer is too aggressive.

"I'm on weekly blood transfusions due to the chemotherapy attacking my bone marrow and my body will take months to reproduce the blood cells it needs.

Vicky Evans Jones and husband Daniel Jones. (55263007)

"They have given me 12 to 20 months left to live. I start palliative radiotherapy this Monday to ease the pain. I'm in a wheelchair a lot of the time now, but I'm not going to let that stop me.

"A few weeks again my kidneys were working on 7 per cent due to the cancer squashing them, but now I have two nephrostomies fitted to help."

Vicky hopes to visit Harry Potter Studios, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park to feed tigers, and the Rapture Foundation to fly the birds there, as well as a camping holiday with her two dogs.

She continued: "I miss seeing friends in the countryside. On the plus side [Daniel and I] are now renewing our wedding vows on April 12 at Leasingham Manor Farm.

"Thank you to all that donated through the GoFundMe. It has made my dream come true being able to renew my vows.

"Hopefully, once the radiotherapy has started, I can complete more off my bucket list and record a CD and release a charity single from it."

Chris Greetham and Sue Healey from Grantham Morrisons visited Vicky to give her a bouquet of flowers and a hamper to cheer her up, which Vicky said she is very grateful for.

She added: "I would love a summer house, so I can hear the birds sing in the summer. If anyone would like to donate and install one, that would be amazing."

You can still donate to Vicky's fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-vicky-with-her-bucket-list