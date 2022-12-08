Around 30,000 people are expected to converge on Belvoir Castle next year after the line-up for Forbidden Forest 2023 was announced.

The three-day electronic music festival will take place in the castle grounds from June 2 to 4 next year.

Following the first-ever camping edition of the festival in July 2022, next year marks the return of Forbidden Forest for its eighth year.

The line-up for Forbidden Forest 2023 (61206107)

Forbidden 2023 is set to be the biggest event and artist line-up to date. There will be more than 50 artists performing House, Tech House, Techno and D’n’B.

Forbidden Forest will be set across four stages within four unique areas: The Bunker, The Manor, The Reactor and new for 2023, The Castle.

Leading the artist charge are the multi-platinum DJ and production duo CAMELPHAT, making their Forbidden Forest return after performances in 2017 and 2019.

The festival seemed to grab a regular spot at the castle when it was granted a permanent licence this year.

Forbidden Forest returns to Belvoir Castle in 2023. (61206105)

Joining the list of festival headline performers is the founder of Trick, Patrick Topping, who who has just been nominated for Best DJ in DJ Mag’s Best of British Awards.

French producer Folamour is also one of the headliners as well as one of house music’s original superstars, MK, who boasts over 500 million global records since the 90s.

Other artists to line up for the 2023 event are Andy C, Bru-C, Wilkinson, Hedex and DJ Marco Carola.

Further debuts at Forbidden Forest include Hot Since 82 and Example, who has made a comeback on the electronic scene this year with his album We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up.

Hybrid Minds return to the Forest for the second time alongside Solardo, and Hannah Wants, who also makes her return to Forbidden in 2023.

Joining these headliners are Alisha, Aluna (of Aluna George), Ben Hemsley, Crazy P Soundsystem, Darkzy & Window Kid, Denis Sulta, East End Dubs, Eli Brown, Fleur Shore, Franky Wah, GIrls Don’t Sync, Hannah Laing, High Contrast, Horse Meat Disco, Latmun, Layla Benitez, Low Steppa, Luude, Martin Ikin, Nathan Dawe, Pretty Girl, Rebūke, Sarah Story, Schak, Skepsis, SYREETA, Todd Terry and 24Hr Garage Girls.

Campers can arrive from Friday afternoon before a silent disco that evening with the music starting on the Saturday.

Ticket are available here.

This year sees the festival work with new suppliers for ‘Forbidden Retreat’ camping, just a short walk from the event site and festival goers can choose between the Luxury or Super Lux package.