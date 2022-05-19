A recruitment company is celebrating its 30th year of business with 30 acts of kindness.

Ambitions Personnel, which has had an office in Grantham since 1998, is now all set to kick off the celebrations with the launch of #30forThirty.

Initially planned for 2020, Covid restrictions put a stop to the planned festivities, but now, two year's later, the business can finally celebrate.

Celebrating 30 years (56726340)

#30forThirty is a varied calendar of 30 events scheduled throughout 2022, including fundraising for charity, staff volunteering their time, and making donations to various good causes, both locally and internationally.

Mandy Watson, managing director of Ambitions Personnel said: “1990 feels like a lifetime ago, but it also feels like yesterday. It’s humbling to look back to those early years and see how far we’ve come as a business.

“For our 30th anniversary, we wanted to give back to some, regional and national and international charitable organisations, such as Children with Cancer UK, the Royal British Legion, and more.

“#30forThirty is our way to celebrate a fantastic 30 (plus two) years in Lincolnshire and the East, all while supporting the work of some wonderful charities.”

Ambitions Personnel get set to launch 30 acts of kindness (56726386)

Claire Bishop, director of Ambitions Personnel said: “After matching thousands of candidates with fantastic opportunities, it’s hard to believe we’ve been here for 30 years!

“We were brainstorming how to celebrate our 30th anniversary all the way back in 2019, so #30forThirty has been a long time coming. We can’t wait to celebrate after two years of waiting!”

The first of the scheduled events is the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise money for Children with Cancer UK. A number of staff from Ambitions Personnel will be taking part in the challenge on 11th of June.

To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ambitionsyorkshirethreepeaks