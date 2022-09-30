A Covid vaccination centre has reached a significant milestone by giving out its 300,000th jab.

The 300,000th Covid vaccination was administered by K2 Healthcare at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham, one of the first vaccination sites to open in December 2020.

In the two weeks since the start of the autumn booster programme in Lincolnshire, over 62,000 people in the county have already had their Covid autumn booster.

From left: Mr and Mrs Button, from Ruskington, who have attended the Meres for all four of their vaccinations, and Darren Altus, operations director, K2 Healthcare. (59690930)

Darren Altus, operations director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks, said: “We’re going through as quickly as we can. We’re doing about six or seven thousand a week now and we want to get the job done ahead of the winter as best we can, certainly wrap up by Christmas and have a Christmas break.

“Everyone’s doing a great job. We love our volunteers, we rely on them to help us out and they do so much for us. It’s been really good right from the start."

Andy Widdowson, a retired policeman from Grantham, is one of the volunteers helping out at the Meres.

He said: “When it all first started, the vaccinations, I heard about the need for volunteers, came down here and I’ve been here ever since.

“I enjoy it like most of the other volunteers, you’re talking to people a lot of the time. It’s nice to help people, the older people especially who struggle a bit with mobility.

"I always try to go out of my way to help them and I think most people seem to appreciate it.”

K2 Healthcare has appealed for more volunteers to help at the Meres and anyone who is interested can get in touch via licb.vaccinationsitemanagers@nhs.net or 07555 170271.

A man receives his Covid booster. (59690914)

As part of the autumn booster programme, everyone aged 50 and over is eligible for an autumn booster. Right now, vaccination sites around the county are currently vaccinating people aged 65 or over before they move onto the next age group down in due course.

Darren continued: “At the moment bookings are open for over 65s and people with a risk, immunosuppressed. We’re going down through the age categories fairly quickly, so the 50-65s will be coming through very shortly."

When asked if there were any concerns over an autumn wave, Darren said: "There is, of course. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing for the protection over this period.

"The vaccines we’re using are the new bivalent, which give protection against the old strain and the newer one that’s been causing so many problem.

"What we’re seeing over the last week is a rise in the number of Covid cases but more worryingly is the rising hospitalisations.

"There’s been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the last week across the country and the Midlands is one of the highest areas, so we really want to get it done as quickly as we can."

“We’re really pleased that people have come forwards once again in significant numbers,” comments Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services, NHS Lincolnshire ICB. “We weren’t entirely sure how it would play out, but the response has been humbling and very encouraging.”

“If you receive a text or email inviting you to book an appointment for your autumn booster, please do this as soon as possible online using the National Booking System or by calling 119. Or you can wait to be contacted by your GP.”

Many people across Lincolnshire will have already received a text or email inviting them to book an appointment and some have found that, on trying to do this, they have been told they are ineligible. However, as Karen reassures, this is only because some of the people trying to book in are younger than the age group currently being vaccinated.

“It’s nothing to worry about. It’s just that if you try and book an appointment online or by phone before the appointment slots have been opened to vaccinate people of your age – and currently we’re vaccinating people aged 65 or over - you will be told you are ineligible. All this means is you can’t book right now and that you should try again over the next few days. You will definitely be able to get an autumn booster when we are vaccinating people of your age.”

In addition to being available to everyone 50 and over, the autumn booster is also available to pregnant women, carers, household contacts of immunosuppressed people, those with clinical vulnerabilities, and health and social care staff.

“Covid is circulating, and it’s been fairly widely reported that case numbers are ticking up, plus this is the first winter that Covid and flu will likely circulate together. So provided you’re eligible and it’s been at least 90 days since your last dose, please book an appointment for your autumn booster as soon as you can, it is still the best way to protect yourself from Covid,” adds Karen.