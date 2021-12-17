A play area in a Grantham park can be fully renovated thanks to a grant of £54,500.

The funding will help to improve the play area on the bottom of the lower field in the award-winning Wyndham Park.

The money has come after a successful bid to the FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects.

A play area in Wyndham Park will be fully renovated thanks to a £54,500 grant. (53792236)

The project to renovate the area is currently out to tender. Work on the colourful new equipment is expected to be complete by the end of May, with an official re-opening in June.

Cabinet member for culture and visitor economy at South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “It is welcome news that the FCC Communities Fund has allocated this money to something that will benefit our residents and visitors.

“It forms part of ongoing activity by SKDC to develop and improve our open spaces to create a destination and community facility for tourists and locals alike.

“Facilities like this provide opportunities for children of all ages to play, allowing them to create lifelong memories and a sense of place.”

The play area being renovated is one of two dedicated spaces at Wyndham Park. This latest project comprises refurbishment of the existing slide, removal of the remaining play equipment, installation of safety surfacing and new play equipment, including a 30m zipwire, double bay swing, a roundabout suitable for disability access, a climbing frame and an agility trail.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, says: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Wyndham Park Play Area Refurbishment project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across the area. FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”