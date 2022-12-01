An event was held to celebrate the different nationalities represented in the local area.

More than 270 people from 31 different nations, who live in the Grantham area, enjoyed the annual Jubilee Church Life Centre’s ‘Celebrate the Nations’ event on Saturday November 19.

There was a parade of national flags, as well as traditional dance performances and food from around the world.

The parade of national flags was one of the highlights of the evening. (61016021)

Pat Whittaker, of the Jubilee Church, said: "The cultural richness of this event is hard to describe; traditional costumes, national food, flags and dances made this a truly international gathering.

"Volunteers and Sunrise Rotarians played a huge part in the smooth running of the evening, all working cheerfully and tirelessly throughout the event.

"Several nationalities performed traditional dances others sang or played instruments much to the delight of those attending. This year we enjoyed seeing children dance in their national dress too."

Over 270 people attended Celebrate the Nations at Jubilee Church Life Centre, with 31 nationalities represented. (61016034)

A banquet of national dishes was set out and enjoyed by all.

Pat continued: "Spending time eating and talking together started new friendships and rekindled old ones.

"Our parade of national flags is always a highlight of the evening and this year 31 different nationalities participated."

Ukraine was represented. (61016024)

The event is part of the Engage project, which looks to support and connect people from our diverse communities.

Pat said that the Jubilee is "grateful" for the funding given for the Engage project from The National Lottery Reaching Community Fund.