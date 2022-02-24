Thirty houses and four flats have been given the go-ahead between Grantham and Sleaford.

The houses will be built at Station Approach in Ancaster and include the conversion of a former railway goods warehouse into flats.

Accessed off Ermine Street, the development will include detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, with pedestrian access to Station Approach at the back.

30 new homes will be built. Photo: Heronswood Architecture Design

Detached and semi-detached homes will have private gardens and parking. Terraced houses and flats facing Station Approach will share a communal parking area.

Ancaster Parish Council had told planning officers at South Kesteven District Council that it was not against the application and was happy that one of the old buildings would be retained.

Four plots will be affordable rental properties, and two for first-time buyers.

Plans were approved in a planning meeting today (Thursday) Photo: Heronswood Architecture Design

Before a planning meeting at SKDC on Thursday (February 24), five members of the public had got in touch about the application, for reasons including increased traffic and pedestrian access.

The planning committee approved the application subject to the developer, named as Mr Pratt of GHP Trading, contributing £50,974 to secondary school education, £19,800 to Caythorpe and Ancaster Surgery and £16,768 to play equipment.

GHP Trading has two officers, David Alan Pratt of Greenfield Avenue in Huddersfield and Glen Howard Pratt of Roydon, Essex.

Coun Judy Stevens (Con - Deeping St James) had asked whether the developer could improve some nearby land in Station Approach which she described as 'scruffy'. She was told it was not part of the development and therefore this wish could not be included.

There will be a mixture of flats, detached, semi-detached and terraced houses. Photo: Heronswood Architecture Design

Chairman of the planning committee, Coun Helen Crawford (Con - Bourne West) said: "I quite like the design of the buildings.

"They take into account the character of the original railway buildings and look like little railway cottages."

She added that it was nice to see some detailed designs for a change.

The committee approved the plans unanimously.