38-mile diversion in place following crash that has blocked the A1 south of Grantham

A 38-mile diversion is in place today (Monday, September 2) after a four-vehicle crash forced the closure of the A1.

The A1 is closed in both directions between the A606 junction for Stamford and the A607 for Harlaxton, following the four-car crash earlier on the northbound carriageway

Lincolnshire Police are at the scene.

A1 stock image

Road users travelling north are advised to follow the diversion route, marked with a solid circle, leaving the A1 onto the A606. Travel westbound along the A606 until Melton Mowbray. In Melton, head north along Burton Street, then left onto Leicester Street, north along Wilton Road to the A606. At the junction with Norman Way, turn right onto Norman Way and continue to the Thorpe Lane junction. Turn left onto the A6007 Thorpe Lane, heading out of Melton. Continue along the A6007 to rejoin the A1 at Harlaxton.

Southbound users can follow the same diversion in reverse, marked with a hollow diamond.