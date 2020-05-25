The Wyer family are so ingrained in the history of their village they even have their name carved into the church’s 17th century bell.

Frank Wyer, who turned 90 last Monday, says there is nowhere else in the world he would rather live than Kirkby Underwood.

“Live somewhere else? No way!” he said. “Everything in my life is connected to Kirkby and that’s the way I want it to be. My family have lived here for more than 400 years.”