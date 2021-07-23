Dozens of people have been charged with a variety of drug and weapons-related offences, as £420,000 in cash, assets and drugs were seized during four weeks of enforcement targetting county lines.

Operation Stabilise targeted the suspected networks – where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs – across Lincolnshire, Lancashire, and Nottinghamshire. The ‘county line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

The 10-month investigation, which has been led by Lincolnshire Police and included officers from Lancashire Police, Nottinghamshire Police, and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), culminated with 38 search warrants executed over a month of enforcement.

The operation included officers and police staff ranging from PCs, intelligence officers and detectives, to armed response officers and forensics units, and saw 10 separate drug conspiracy investigations conducted.

More than £300,000 in assets were seized including designer watches, clothing, electrical goods and cars, as well as more than £55,000 in cash, an estimated £53,000 of class A crack and heroin, an estimated £12,000 of cannabis, and a variety or weapons including knives, a shotgun and two hand guns.

Chief inspector Phil Baker said: "Drugs damage our communities and lives, and we will not tolerate county lines networks in our area.

“As a force we have a unique partnership approach to dealing with local-level drug use, working with the local health services, addiction charities, homeless services, and local authorities to help people escape a life of addiction.

"Disrupting the efforts of dealers selling in our towns and cities goes a long way to breaking that chain and providing those with addiction a chance to improve their lives.”