Plans for 46 homes on the site of a former paddock in Great Gonerby have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

Applicants Longhurst Group are looking to build a mix of 2-4 bed homes on a 1.92ha site off Easthorpe Road which sits next to Manor Farm House.

The application said: “Careful consideration has been given to site constraints and sensitivities of the immediately surrounding area to develop a well designed site layout.

“The development will deliver much-needed affordable family housing to the local area supporting the social and economic needs of the district.”

A new road would be created for access, but the site will retain a number of footpaths.

According to the report, more than 40 comments were received following a consultation event. Concerns raised included increased traffic, insufficient infrastructure and the harm to the character of the village.

However, the application also said there would be a ‘buffer’ of landscaping between it and Manor Farm House and a public open space at the southern end of the site.