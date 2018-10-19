46 homes planned for former paddock in village near Grantham
Plans for 46 homes on the site of a former paddock in Great Gonerby have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.
Applicants Longhurst Group are looking to build a mix of 2-4 bed homes on a 1.92ha site off Easthorpe Road which sits next to Manor Farm House.
The application said: “Careful consideration has been given to site constraints and sensitivities of the immediately surrounding area to develop a well designed site layout.
“The development will deliver much-needed affordable family housing to the local area supporting the social and economic needs of the district.”
A new road would be created for access, but the site will retain a number of footpaths.
According to the report, more than 40 comments were received following a consultation event. Concerns raised included increased traffic, insufficient infrastructure and the harm to the character of the village.
However, the application also said there would be a ‘buffer’ of landscaping between it and Manor Farm House and a public open space at the southern end of the site.
