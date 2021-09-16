Police have launched an appeal for information after a 4x4 vehicle was stolen from a farm in Woodnook, Grantham.

The £8,000 green Polaris Ranger utility 4x4 vehicle, registration FJ17 ENH, was taken between midnight and 7am today (Thursday, September 16).

Police have not received any other reports in the area.

A similar vehicle to the stolen Polaris Ranger utility 4x4

Detective Inspector Paul Sands said: "These rural crimes are not acceptable and we are committed to both preventing them and bringing those who commit them to justice.

"I know the huge impact this has on the farming community, even more so at their busiest time for year, so I would urge anyone with any information to please get in touch with us today and don’t put it off."

"The quicker you act the better chance we have of recovering the stolen vehicle.

"You can do this by contacting Lincolnshire police quoting incident number 58 today or alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."