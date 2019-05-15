£5 million business park in Grantham to be open by 'November'

The first phase of a new £5 million business park in Grantham is set to open by the end of the year.

The first tenant, a National Trade Counter operator who is yet to be revealed, is expected to move into a new 15,000 sq ft unit around November in a deal brokered by agents Savills.

The development located at the junction of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road will also consist of a petrol station, a convenience retail unit, drive-through coffee shop, two food outlets, offices and parking for 133 cars.

Artist's impression of the scheme. (10387910)

Up to 75 people will be employed on the site with the equivalent of 37 full-time jobs being created. A further 10 jobs have also be created during construction.

The application from Mill Hill Developments, received overwhelming support when it was put before the development management committee of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) last November, who saw the development opportunity of transforming a current piece of brownfield wasteland, describing the scheme as ‘a fantastic investment for Grantham.’

The business park will be located at the junction of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road. (10370892)

Victor Ktori, head of commercial at Savills Nottingham added: “This is an exciting first step in raising the profile of this gateway location which is crucial to the town.

“Living and working in and around Grantham , I am delighted to see long overdue inward investment finally coming to this worthy town.”

After receiving approval last year, InvestSK chief executive Steve Bowyer said the scheme would boost a major approach road into town. He added: “Not only does it bring new regeneration but it creates jobs and vibrancy and gives confidence to the market that Grantham is a great place to invest and do business.”