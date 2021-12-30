A £500,000 upgrade of the warden call systems is under way in South Kesteven District Council sheltered housing schemes.

Although well-maintained and fully functional, the existing systems are nearing their end of life and, as the UK’s communications network will complete its move from analogue to digital by 2025, a digital upgrade is necessary.

A significant proportion of SKDC’s sheltered housing schemes have Tunstall warden call systems installed, which the company is now upgrading in more than 1,000 homes.

Work began in June and will be completed in phases up to June 2025.

Cabinet member for housing and property, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “We needed a solution that could keep people safe today, but also ensure equipment was fit or the future.

“The digital transition means we will be able to offer faster and more personalised responses to residents and provide us with a platform to develop our service as technology advances.

“This programme represents a significant investment for the Council, so we wanted to take a measured approach which gave us time to explore all the options and ensure we were making the best decision for our residents.

“We are confident we are deploying the right solutions and can phase delivery well ahead of the impending digital switchover.”

Tunstall worked closely with the council to review existing stock, including warden call, community alarm equipment, door entry and fire systems.

As the digital transition is completed, the upgrade programme will mean residents are better connected and responded to more quickly.