As pupils returned to the classroom this week, a number of coronavirus cases have been confirmed at schools in Lincolnshire.

In the past seven days, 63 positive coronavirus test results have been received by pupils at 35 different schools in Lincolnshire.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "Schools continue to take measures to limit the potential spread of the virus and will inform parents of positive cases where necessary.

Coronavirus stock image

"However, in some cases, the person testing positive may have already been out of school, meaning there is no impact on other pupils or staff.

"It's also important to remember that, due to the expansion of testing at home for staff, pupils and parents, positive cases may not be the result of transmission within school."

Between Friday last week and yesterday (March 11), 18,889 lateral flow tests were carried out at schools in the county, 15 of which were positive.

The rapid testing system delivers a result in about 30 minutes indicating whether someone is infectious and helps to find cases in people who may have no symptoms.