£70 million bid boost for Grantham road plan

A bid for £70 million of government money to help build roads, schools, a health centre and other facilities in Grantham has received a major boost.

A county council bid to seek the money of offset the cost of the Southern Relief Road has made a government shortlist. It is seeking a share of a £4.1 billion government pot.

Grantham-based county councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, called it: “great news.”

He said if the county was successful, the money would help support the local roading network in and around Grantham.

“The next stage of the process will be submitting supporting documentation for our bid, including further details about proposed infrastructure projects proposed in our initial application,” he said.

South Kesteven District Council leader Matthew Lee said: “We’re glad to have moved on to the next stage of the process. If secured, this investment will help unlock an initial 4,000 new homes as part of the proposed new garden village and create major opportunities that will support growth in the coming years.”

Grantham MP Nick Boles said he strongly supported the planned development to the south of Grantham.

He added: “But it must be accompanied by investment in local infrastructure so that the whole town benefits. It is very encouraging that the government has shortlisted the scheme for the Housing Infrastructure Fund.”

County councillor Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place, said: “Grantham, being in such close proximity to London, is ripe for growth.”