Police have issued an appeal to identify the man in an image they have released in connection with an incident of theft and fraud.

On February 14, a woman in her 60s lost her purse while out in Grantham. Two of her bank cards from within the purse were used to withdraw around £700 from cash machines in Grantham.

Some of this money was withdrawn from the Esso service station in Harlaxton Road.

Police want to speak to this man after a case of theft and fraud in Grantham. (44774869)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We believe the man in the image may be able to assist us with our investigation.

"The man is described as slim build, 5ft 10in tall, aged in his 20s, and was wearing dark clothing and glasses."

If you can help with the investigation contact the police in one of the following ways: