A 71-year-old man has been reported missing.

Andrew was last seen walking away from Main Street, Aunsby, Sleaford at around 6pm on Wednesday June 22.

He is 5ft 7", described with a slim build and was wearing beige trousers, boots and a check shirt.

Lincolnshire Police are worried for Andrew and are urging people to contact them if they know of any details relating to his disappearance.

If you know any details or have any information relating to Andrew, you can contact the police on 101 by quoting incident number 192.