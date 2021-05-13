LNER says that 75 per cent of its service is running after a number of trains were taken out of service because cracks were found in them.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) says it has reached agreement with Hitachi and industry partners to begin the process of safely returning trains into service.

Hitachi, train operators and the government, with oversight from the rail regulator, have agreed a service recovery plan for the safe reintroduction of some of the Class 800 trains that were taken out of service this week.

An LNER Azuma train. Photo: LNER (46793978)

At the beginning of the week, LNER asked passengers not to travel as many services were either cancelled or severely delayed.

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: “I am pleased we have been able to work as an industry to agree a service recovery plan with Hitachi and industry partners that will allow trains to return safely to our route. We are continuing to work together to begin the return of Azuma trains into service early next week.

"Customers should continue to check before they travel with LNER, and I apologise for the disruption caused.”

The service recovery plan will enable some services to be reinstated into timetables, helping to get more passengers moving on the rail network.

A 75 per cent timetable is currently in operation across the LNER route with passengers advised to check before they travel.

To help provide additional services, LNER has reintroduced an InterCity 225 into passenger service on the route connecting London with West Yorkshire. A second InterCity225 is expected to follow in the coming days.

Ticket acceptance with other operators is also in place for some routes.

Customers are reminded to check lner.co.uk for the very latest travel information and updates.