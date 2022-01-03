A 76-year-old visitor at a local attraction fell and bruised his ribs this weekend, with his son calling for better safety measures.

Christopher Alexander, from Sherborne, Dorset, visited Belton House for its light show on December 29, where he suffered bruised ribs and a facial injury after falling over a low wall.

As a result, Christopher spent five and a half hours in A&E on New Year's Day, as the pain in his side had worsened.

Christopher Alexander, 76, suffered bruised ribs and a facial injury after the fall. (54046646)

He suffered bruised intercostal muscles, which are found in the ribs. Christopher has been prescribed codeine for the pain and was advised that it will take at least three weeks to heal.

His son Kit Alexander is now calling for more safety measures at the site to stop this happening to anyone else.

Kit said: "My father fell over a poorly lit and unsignposted low wall that juts out into the middle of a path at Belton House while visiting the light show there.

Kit, Pam and Christopher Alexander. (54046649)

"The response from the teams that run the house and the event has been less than satisfactory."

Christopher and his wife Pam were visiting Kit and his girlfriend in Peterborough for Christmas and New Year, and went to Belton House specifically for the light show.

Kit spoke to people at Belton House about the incident and asked what changes would be made as a result, but said "their responses have left a lot to be desired".

Kit added: "The important thing is that the area is made much safer so no one else can be injured there, but their responses haven’t reassured me that this will be the case.

"From talking to people there, I believe similar incidents have happened three times previously. Nothing was done to improve the safety or lighting of that area after the previous incidents."

Kit explained that he was "appalled by their lack of action" and that Christopher was still in "quite a bit of pain".

A spokesperson for the National Trust, said: “A visitor to Belton House was injured after falling on a low lying wall on December 29.

"They were offered first aid by a member of the team and, while there are signs advising caution, we are considering additional measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.”