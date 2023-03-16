Lincolnshire will receive a cash boost of almost £7 million to fix potholes – but it has been claimed that amount won't be anywhere near enough to "keep our county moving as it should".

Yesterday's budget announced that the county would receive £6,884,000 to help fix these often hidden dangers on our rural road network.

However, the county is currently looking at a £12 million funding black hole for its roads.

Lincolnshire will receive £7m to fix potholes (63023757)

Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies was among those to welcome the news, saying: "This is a budget to help keep Lincolnshire on the move!"

However, Councillor Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council's executive member for highways, fears this amount will not be enough for the authority, due to a number of factors.

"This is welcome news from the budget and the money will be gratefully received for our county," he said.

"However, in real world terms of rising material costs and the increasing stresses put on our 5,500 mile, mostly rural, roads network, this money is less than half that already removed year-on-year from our annual roads maintenance budget by the Government.

“We have already gone to unprecedented measures to try to make up this huge gap between what we absolutely need to maintain the roads in our county, and what we have been funded.

"A lot of hard work has been put in place by LCC to have an extra £7m put into the huge deficit from a combination of sources.

"Whilst we will ensure that this Government money announced in the budget will be put to the best possible use across the county for the people of Lincolnshire, we continue our call to Government to fully reinstate the missing £12.3m of the funds we need to keep our county moving as it should."

Earlier this month Lincolnshire County Council received confirmation from the Government that its roads maintenance grant allocation for 2022/23 remains £12m less than what it was in 2019/20.

Reacting to that news, Coun Martin Hill, leader of the county council, said: “(The) Government’s decision to not fill our highways maintenance funding gap is incredibly disappointing, especially in spite of several assurances we received from Westminster.

“Instead, we now face a £36m-plus funding shortfall for our roads until 2025."