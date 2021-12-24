9,000 cards were delivered this year to support Scouts in the Grantham area

Most sincere thanks to all the people of Grantham who supported this year’s Christmas Post Campaign, writes Malcolm Hall, of the Grantham & District Scout Association.

We delivered nearly 9,000 cards, disappointingly about 4,000 less than 2019. All of the money raised by this effort will go the benefit of local boys and girls in Scout Groups in the district.

The campaign brings together a great many people in the organising, sorting and delivering of the cards. Our grateful thanks must go to the businesses who acted as our ‘post offices’, the parents of the boys and girls who deliver the cards, and to the Scouts Active Support team and their families, who collect and sort the cards and help in so many ways.

Normally each year we have a number of wrongly or badly addressed cards, the delivery of which tests our ingenuity, but this year we only have one – this is for, simply, Karen and Chris – no address.

Finally, a plea for FULL and CLEAR addresses (preferably correct) on all cards, and again, please, ONLY WITHIN OUR DELIVERY AREA. We have this year made it clear that we will not be able to post or hand deliver cards which were not for addresses within our advertised delivery area. The cards have been retained and these will be available to collect from the Scout Shop, which is at the 2nd Grantham HQ on Broad Street, Grantham, on Saturdays from 10 to noon, although not now until the new year.

We have cards for addresses in Ancaster, Barkston, Belton, Boothby Pagnell, Bottesford, Caythorpe, Cranwell, Marston, Old Somerby, Ropsley, Stroxton, Syston and Whatton. There are also cards for addresses in Normanby by Spittle, Skellingthorpe and Bakewell (Derbyshire). If anyone thinks they may have sent a card to an address in any of the above, please call at the Scout Shop or email chairman@granthamscouts.org.uk

Once again, many thanks from the Scouts of Grantham and District.

Malcolm Hall

Grantham & District Scout Association