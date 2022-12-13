A grant of £9,750 will help tackle fuel poverty this winter.

Vulnerable people in Lincolnshire are set to benefit from fuel poverty grants this winter, awarded to local charities and community groups by National Grid’s Community Matters Fund.

The latest round of Community Matters funding will see a record £2.5 million shared among grassroots organisations committed to tackling fuel poverty, including Grantham-based Carers First which has been awarded £9,750 to deliver heated blankets, draught excluders and heated airers to carers.

Carers First will help tackle fuel poverty thanks to a grant. (61271526)

Zoe Burkill, service manager, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding, it is going to help keep carers warm this winter.

"Many carers are experiencing financial hardship right now and this funding is really going to make a real difference to them. Thank you.”

The latest round of Community Matters funding was launched by National Grid’s electricity distribution business as an urgent response to the national cost of living crisis, which is putting millions of households at risk of fuel poverty.

Alison Sleightholm, regulation and corporate director at National Grid, said: “Tackling fuel poverty is an immediate and pressing priority for us. This year, we’re giving away a record amount to support our most vulnerable. We’re pleased to see the first community organisations, charities and local authorities being awarded their grants. Our multimillion-pound fund is supporting a wide range of worthwhile and ambitious projects which will benefit communities this winter and help families keep homes warm.”

In all, around 300 grassroots organisations will benefit from the latest round of funding across the Midlands, South West and South Wales. Earlier this year, more than 100 local groups received crucial fuel poverty grants after making successful applications to the fund.

This time, applicants will also have access to a range of free training and energy efficiency advice materials which they can customise and share with their communities, to support planned or existing projects.