A '90s rock star recently filmed his new music video at a 'mannequin graveyard' in Fulbeck.

Gaz Coombes, lead vocalist and guitarist for rock band Supergrass, filmed his latest single ‘Long Live The Strange’ at Mannakin Hall in Fulbeck.

Roz Edwards, owner of Mannakin Hall, said it was “really exciting” to have Gaz film his music video at the site, which is used primarily as a film location.

Gaz Coombes filming the music video. Photo: Chris Little (62105931)

The creepy setting is also put to good use at Halloween. Last year, it was the setting for a murder mystery.

Roz said of its latest use: “I was first approached by Ramshackle Productions, who asked to come down and do some test shots.

“They turned up and I buzzed off the environment. You really get into the behind the scenes action and it’s an absolute joy to help and assist with it all.

“It’s knackering as you are thinking about the next scene ahead and what needs to be prepared, but it’s really exciting.

“Gaz is the biggest name we have had here. It’s just amazing what was shot and it really goes with the lyrics.”

Long Live The Strange is from Gaz’s new album ‘Turn the Car Around’, and he wrote the song as the UK was coming out of the national lockdown in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

Gaz appeared on BBC Breakfast yesterday (Thursday) and he mentioned the Fulbeck business – when Roz heard it she “jumped up and down my living room screaming ‘oh my God!'”

She added: “Having that on BBC Breakfast was just incredible.

“My boyfriend was upstairs and said ‘have you won the lottery?’ and I said I had.

“The whole thing with PR and being featured on something like that is the feeling is quite hard to explain.

“Your heart beats faster and you get some validation from what you are doing and getting other people that are validating it.”

To find out more about Mannakin Hall go to https://mannakin.com

Mannakin Hall has been used for a range of film productions, including student productions, and also for independent films and used by independent music artists.

Some of the mannequins have also appeared on stage with Lady Gaga, on Top Gear and also The Armstrong and Miller Show.