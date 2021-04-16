The vast majority of children, 99 per cent, have been offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools this year.

There are around 7,000 children wanting a primary school place this year in Lincolnshire, and 6,745 (95.39 per cent) children will receive their first preference school. This is an increase on last year's impressive 94.19 per cent and 2019's 95.02 per cent.

A further 334 children (3.31 per cent) have been offered their second preference, and 33 (0.47 per cent) their third preference. A small minority of children, 58 (0.83 per cent), will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their three preferences.

Most primary school children have got their preferred place. Photo: istock

The vast majority of parents/carers will receive an e-mail containing a secure link to their offer letter today (Friday, April 16). Go to http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions for further information.

Parents have until midday on May 17, 2021 to lodge an appeal against a school's decision not to offer a place. If they return the appeal by the deadline, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If it is received late, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is usual for the percentage of first preference to increase by the time children start in September.

A pupil walking to school. Photo: istock

Martin Smith, assistant director for education, said: “I'm delighted to see so many children getting their first choice school and this should be even better by September. It's always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and, yet again this year, the overwhelming majority of parents have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”