Big harmonies and soulful a capella are promised when Totally Vocally performs at the Guildhall Arts Centre next week.

Totally Vocally is led by Abi Moore, and is made up of soulful singers from across the East Midlands whose singing is aimed at bringing audiences hope, joy and funky goodness in a cappella harmony.

They will perform in the Guildhall Ballroom on Saturday, July 30. Door opens at 7.30pm for the 8pm show.

Totally Vocally rehearsals. Photo: www.alexblades.co.uk (58130493)

There are no accompaniments, no scores, no words. This is just pure harmonised singing direct from the singers’ mouths to your ears. The choir sings contemporary pop, rock, funk and gospel with groove, warmth and soul.

Abi formed Totally Vocally from two choirs she led - Syncapella and Raised in Song - before the Covid lockdown.

She decided to merge the two and Totally Vocally is now performing live following lots of virtual rehearsals and ‘get-togethers’ during lockdown. There are about 70 members of the choir and there will be 50 singing on the night.

Abi describes the choir’s singing as “uplifting and fun”. She said: “We sing contemporary rock and pop. It’s very upbeat, groovy, funky. There’s a lot of uptempo stuff for people to clap to and tap their feet.

“There will be some songs people have not heard before, but then we also throw in some classics which we have used as encores in the past and have kept them in there.”

Abi added: “After Covid we are testing the waters because we are letting people know we are still here and we hope people will keep coming to see us perform.”

Anybody interested in joining Totally Vocally can find out more details from the website at www.totallyvocally.com where they can also buy tickets for the Guildhall show.