A car was reported to have been stolen in Lincolnshire after a man allegedly claimed his vehicle had broken down.

A member of the public came to their aid but it is believed the man then stole the victim’s car and fled the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police was alerted to the stolen Renault Megane being driven towards Nottinghamshire by Lincolnshire Police on Thursday, August 19.

Officers were deployed to intercept the car, which was spotted travelling along the A52.

Highly-trained police then used tactical contact to bring the car to a safe stop near Clifton Bridge.

A 27-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Jon Shield, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “This incident shows the strength of our cross-border relationship with our neighbours and how we strive to keep our region safe by working together.

“Crime will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire and we will work with our partners to ensure that swift action is taken.

“This is an excellent example of effective collaborative working between Lincolnshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police.”

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brilliant example of great work between two police forces to achieve a positive result.

“Robbery can have a devastating impact on victims and we will always work hard to take action against offenders.

“Officers did a fantastic job to intercept the stolen car and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Enquiries into the incident will now be picked up by Lincolnshire Police.”