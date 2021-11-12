'Community treasures' have been honoured with crystal trophies at new awards event.

More than 100 nominations flooded into the SK Community Awards competition.

Winners included a five-year-old boy waging war on litter, an air cadet training stalwart, a young Lives community first responder, and a funeral director with a difference. Illustrating the diversity of nominations, awards also went to a food distribution heroine, a cultural ground-breaker, the founder of a fitness and wellbeing network, and a community counselling charity.