Winners from Grantham collect SK Community Awards trophies

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:59, 12 November 2021
 | Updated: 13:00, 12 November 2021

'Community treasures' have been honoured with crystal trophies at new awards event.

More than 100 nominations flooded into the SK Community Awards competition.

Winners included a five-year-old boy waging war on litter, an air cadet training stalwart, a young Lives community first responder, and a funeral director with a difference. Illustrating the diversity of nominations, awards also went to a food distribution heroine, a cultural ground-breaker, the founder of a fitness and wellbeing network, and a community counselling charity.

