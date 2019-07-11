Do you want to break into the journalism industry without the time and expense of a university course? If so, our new apprentice scheme could be the break you are looking for.

Iliffe Media, publisher of the Grantham Journal, Rutland and Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times, Bourne Local, Newark Advertiser, Lincs Free Press and Spalding Guardian, is searching for its first editorial apprentice.

It is a fantastic way to get a foot into the door of a highly competitive industry and take the first steps on a fascinating and rewarding career.

Grantham Journal editor Marie Bond (13658699)

Journal editor Marie Bond said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to start their career here at the Grantham Journal.

“We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, keen to learn and with a good nose for local news.”

The scheme is suitable for either school leavers or students who have studied an unrelated course. Students who have already undertaken a journalism course are not eligible.

The job will combine real-life newsroom experience with classroom-based learning. The successful candidate will receive a salary while also having their training course fully funded.

The apprenticeship lasts for two years, after which a full-time position as a trainee

reporter may be offered.

The apprentice will be based in whichever of our offices is closest to their home, but you will also have the opportunity to work in other offices across the group.

This is the first time we have launched an apprenticeship scheme in this region, but it has proven to be a huge success elsewhere in the company.

In Kent, where we have run a scheme for five years, our first editorial apprentice has progressed to become news editor of one of the biggest titles.

Our second apprentice is now a senior broadcast journalist for the BBC at the age of just 22.

Our ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following characteristics:

* A keen interest in news and current affairs;

* The confidence to talk to people from all walks of life;

* Strong grammatical skills.

We will be choosing our apprentice at an assessment centre in our Stamford office on Monday, August 5.

If you wish to apply, email a CV and covering letter to: marie.bond@granthamjournal.co.uk

The closing date for applications is Friday, July 26.