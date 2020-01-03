A double serving of 'Dozy Parkers' in Grantham

Well, well, well, what do we have here? A double serving of 'Dozy Parkers'.

Both parkers have deemed corners to be suitable places to leave their vehicles, much to the annoyance of the snappers of these pictures.

The first example of how not to park was snapped in Edward Street. The reader who took it said it was parked there for three to four days over Christmas, adding: "Thankfully, the emergency services were not required."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Edward Street, Grantham. (25743666)

The second picture was taken at the bottom of Brewery Hill at its junction with Wharf Road.

Send in your pictures of 'Dozy Parkers', with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

A 'Dozy Parker' at the bottom of Brewery Hill, Grantham. (25743659)