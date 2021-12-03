Water refill stations could be installed in four town centres under new plans designed to help win the battle against single use plastic.

The idea was discussed at a South Kesteven District Council meeting with councillors queuing up to endorse the suggestion and keen to find out more about the proposal.

Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George’s) put forward plans to install four water fountains in Grantham, Bourne, Stamford and Market Deeping.