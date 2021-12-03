Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Public water fountain plan for Grantham wins early support

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 03 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Water refill stations could be installed in four town centres under new plans designed to help win the battle against single use plastic.

The idea was discussed at a South Kesteven District Council meeting with councillors queuing up to endorse the suggestion and keen to find out more about the proposal.

Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George’s) put forward plans to install four water fountains in Grantham, Bourne, Stamford and Market Deeping.

Environment Grantham Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE