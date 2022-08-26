Government approval has been given for the £43.5 million pound transformation of the Emergency Department at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the hospital and met staff when he announced the provision of £21.3 million funding towards the cost of a new Emergency Department.

Additional funding to complete the transformation will come from across the Lincolnshire NHS system.

How the repurposed A&E unit at Pilgrim Hospital will look. (58925869)

This year it was confirmed that Grantham Hospital would lose its A&E department and it would be replaced by an Urgent Treatment Centre within 18 months.

Since the Prime Minister’s visit, lots of work has been taking place behind the scenes to finalise a design that not only meets the needs of patients and staff now, but also in the future.

The Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS England Joint Investment Sub Committee have now approved the final plans.

These will see the hospital’s Emergency Department:

More than double in size

Include state of the art innovations and infection prevention control measures

Have a much bigger resuscitation zone for the sickest patients

Have more cubicles in which to treat patients

Have a separate area dedicated to providing emergency care for the hospital’s youngest patients and their families

Have more training rooms for staff

Have a much better environment for patients and staff.

Health Minister, Maria Caulfield, said: “We are committed to upgrading and improving our country’s hospitals. I am delighted in this case to confirm approval has been granted for the transformation of Pilgrim Hospital’s A&E, backed by £21.3 million of government funding.

“Patients across Lincolnshire will benefit from a new upgraded emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital. This will offer more space and a dedicated area for emergency care – ensuring patients are seen and treated more quickly.”

Work is under way to repurpose the four-storey building to the left of the main hospital so that it can be used for additional clinical and office space. Once completed, this will then allow the Trust to clear and demolish the necessary areas adjacent to the existing Emergency Department next year, so that it can then be extended and transformed.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “Having the final approval for our full business case is the final piece in the puzzle that will enable us to start the transformation of the department.

“It has taken us a little while to get to this stage, partly because we have changed our original plans to make sure they are able to benefit the maximum number of patients and staff, not only now but also in the future.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in helping us to come up with the final design. The input from community groups, patients, partner organisations and staff really has been invaluable and we could not have done this without your support.”