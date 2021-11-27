Uffington farming sisters Kate and Liz Genever are to host an event combining art, food and agriculture on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4.

F.E.A.S.T. aims to bring people together to discuss sustainable farming, the environment and culture.

The concept was launched in 2019 by Kate and Liz, who work as an artist and scientist respectively, but also work on the family's mixed farm in Uffington.

Bookings are being taken for FEAST 2

Its second live event takes place at Caythorpe and Frieston Village Hall, near Grantham.

It will feature a free exhibition from 2pm to 4pm both days by professional artists Kate and Nisha Keshav, whose work is relevant to F.E.A.S.T themes. Visitors can meet the artists and enjoy complimentary tea and homemade cakes.

The event also features a three-hour dinner using locally sourced ingredients where issues connected to ideas of local including accessibility and relevance will be discussed. This part of the event is already sold out.

F.E.A.S.T is supported by InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company.

Michael Cross, head of arts at InvestSK, said: “F.E.A.S.T. provides a great opportunity for artists to bring their work to a local community and explore new ways of developing cultural programming in a village hall setting.

"Village halls play an enormous part in community life and it is important that art events feature regularly in their schedules.”

To book dinner, or for more details, e-mail kate@kategenever.com or liz@lizgenever.com