Around Ancaster magazine held a ‘cuppa and cake’ event last week as a special thank you to everyone involved in its production and distribution since it began, and as a farewell to its team with the decision now taken to cease its publication.

Around Ancaster has been circulated for many years to all the households in Ancaster, Sudbrook and West Willoughby as a Church produced magazine. It was created to support those who live in the area bringing them information on local events and diary dates, promoting local groups and advertising local businesses.

Without the support of the volunteers, it would not have been able to succeed as long as it has, and so the ‘cuppa and cake’ event on March 18 at the Social Club seemed a fitting way to bring everyone together and extend a warm thank you as its pages drew to a close.

The Around Ancaster team of volunteers (55619031)

Merryl Day, editor of Around Ancaster magazine said: “I first became involved as Editor in 1995 and a group of volunteers printed and collated the magazine in a village hall and it grew wonderfully from there.

“Three years’ ago, the loss of a locked room where the printer was housed meant we had to outsource its printing to a local company, but with dwindling returns from advertising and taking into consideration the likelihood of more houses planned for the village, it was unfortunately no longer self-funding. We had to take the difficult decision to cease. We’d like to thank everyone who has made it possible over the years.”

In its place, St Martins Church is now producing a monthly newsletter much smaller in size, sharing information linked to the Church services, celebrations and events. Copies will be available from the local shops and business who have kindly agreed to be collection points around the village. Digital versions are available. Email ancaster.church.lincs@gmail.com or phone 01400 230469 to arrange.