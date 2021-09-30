Ticket holders in South Kesteven District Council's community lottery now have the chance to win an even bigger prize – with £1,000 of John Lewis vouchers up for grabs on October 30 in the national bonus draw.

LotterySK organiser Gatherwell has launched a bolt-on bonus to add to the attraction of a potential top prize of £25,000 in the South Kesteven lottery's weekly draw.

Anyone buying a ticket before October 30 has a chance of winning the vouchers in the lottery, which in the past month has seen one £250 winner and 19 prizes of £25 handed out.

Lottery SK (48016383)

Sixty per cent of every £1 lottery ticket goes to support good causes in South Kesteven and every ticket bought has a one in 50 chance of winning in the weekly draw.

A LotterySK spokesperson said: “It's simple. Just buy one or more tickets before Saturday October 30. Each ticket gives you a chance to win, so more tickets mean more chances to win!

“This is great news for LotterySK players and the 100-plus good causes signed up to benefit, who can use the added incentive to sell even more tickets.

“It’s time for the local charities to mount a real push, reach out to supporters and get the cash rolling in. There are marketing materials on the LotterySK website, which are easy to download, print or copy to start your publicity drive.”

South Kesteven’s community lottery is set to deliver almost £70,000 for local causes this year,

To buy tickets, or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk where there is also information and advice for groups wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.