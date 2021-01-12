A Grantham based sports charity has launched a series of live physical activity and wellbeing sessions to help families keep active throughout lockdown.

Inspire+, which aims to improve the lives for young people through sport and healthy active lifestyles, launched the sessions yesterday (Monday) and aims to host two live classes a day for 30 minutes each at 1pm and 4pm.

The sessions will range for all primary age groups and family involvement. Some of the sessions have a physical activity approach whilst others have a wellbeing focus to help children stay activity and healthy.

Inspire+ are hosting a variety of live physical education sessions during lockdown. (43915915)

There will also be a family fun quiz every Wednesday throughout lockdown.

All sessions will be available through the inspire+ website, YouTube channel and our social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The sessions will also be saved on these platforms to be accessible at any time.

Operations manager Chris Graves said: "We hope this sessions will help children to stay activity, keep happy and enjoy seeing people they usually see visit within their school to give the sessions an extra personal touch."