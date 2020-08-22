Home   News   Article

A Great Ponton man described as 'a true and perfect gentleman' has died aged 85

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 22 August 2020

A man from Great Ponton described as “a true and perfect gentleman” has died, aged 85.

Tributes have been paid to the late Leslie Brittain, who passed away on August 5.

Leslie was born in Ingoldsby on July 4, 1935, to Daisy and Frank Brittain. He was the youngest of three boys.

