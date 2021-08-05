Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham NCS teenagers charity event raises £145

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 05 August 2021
 | Updated: 08:27, 05 August 2021

A group of young people participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme raised £145.72 in a charity fund-raiser yesterday (Wednesday).

The teenagers invited the community to take part in a raffle and tombola on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on Wednesday, to raise funds for Mencap in Nottingham, a charity that works with people with a learning disability.

Myles Sadler, 16, is taking part in the scheme.

NCS teenagers hosted a fund-raiser for charity this week. (49890487)
NCS teenagers hosted a fund-raiser for charity this week. (49890487)

He said: “One of our group members volunteers for the charity and said that they were struggling due to the pandemic.”

The NCS scheme is open to 16- and 17-year-old’s and aims to help participants build social and life skills. It was forced to cancel its annual summer programme last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Teenagers are taking part in the NCS. (49849966)
Teenagers are taking part in the NCS. (49849966)
Education Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE