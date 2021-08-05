A group of young people participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme raised £145.72 in a charity fund-raiser yesterday (Wednesday).

The teenagers invited the community to take part in a raffle and tombola on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on Wednesday, to raise funds for Mencap in Nottingham, a charity that works with people with a learning disability.

Myles Sadler, 16, is taking part in the scheme.

NCS teenagers hosted a fund-raiser for charity this week. (49890487)

He said: “One of our group members volunteers for the charity and said that they were struggling due to the pandemic.”

The NCS scheme is open to 16- and 17-year-old’s and aims to help participants build social and life skills. It was forced to cancel its annual summer programme last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.