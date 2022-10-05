The family and work colleagues of a man who died while riding his moped home from work have paid tribute to him.

Steve Carroll, 67, died on Friday morning not far from his workplace at Environcom, on Spittlegate Level.

He was riding home in the early hours of the morning following his shift when he struck the corner of a lorry parked by the road outside static home site Cheveley Park, a few hundred yards down the road from Environcom.

Steve Carroll (59771129)

Steve, who lived in Belmont Grove, was born in Grantham and grew up with his brothers David, Clarry, Jeff and Melvyn (now deceased) and his sister Sue.

He attended Harrowby Infant School, the National Junior School and the Boys’ Central School before going to work at Syddall’s building firm.

He would go on to work for Bellamy’s roofing company and others before taking a job at recycling company Environcom, where his brother David worked.

Steve leaves a son, Daniel, and daughter, Emma.

Clarry described him as a “happy-go-lucky” man who “enjoyed life”.

He added: “More recently he would come out with us down to the Railway Club. He liked darts and he enjoyed his bingo.”

His family said Steve was a private person but had a lot of mates and colleagues.

Clarry said: “If you ever saw him you could have a good chat with him.

“He had a lot of mates. He was a good lad. He was into his music and he liked a drink. Everybody liked him.

“He worked outside most of the time in the roofing and building trades. He had been thinking about retiring and had cut down his hours. He went down to a three-day week.”

Steve never passed his driving test, but got himself a moped about 20 years ago.

He was a regular and well-known at the Westgate Club before it closed down some years ago.

The CEO of Environcom, where Steve had worked since 2011, paid tribute to him, saying he was a “a well-known character who demonstrated fantastic commitment and work ethic”.

Friend Dave Knight worked with Steve when he joined Syddall’s. Dave said: “He was a genuine person who would do anything for anyone.

"Steve worked with me when he was about 17 as my labourer at Syddall’s roofing firm. A great loss of a great mate.

“Steve’s nickname was Nana; lots of people called him that for his love of bananas as a young boy.”

Police have appealed for any information to help their investigation into Steve’s death, including dashcam footage.

Anybody with information should call the police on 101 quoting incident reference number 39 of September 30.