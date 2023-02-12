The latest work of the Grantham Business Club is revealed by its chairman, Shaun Whiting, in this month's column. He writes:

‘Building knowledge’ is one of the key straplines and functions of Grantham Business Club.

In 2023 we have launched a program of meetings which will take place separately from the main meetings and will be all around gaining and sharing valuable business knowledge.

In addition to the great networking opportunities business people often list gaining skills and knowledge as a key reason to join business groups and the Building Knowledge workshops will allow members to do just that.

Many businesses have a strong culture of sharing knowledge which helps their success on every level and Grantham Business Club help to achieve this

The first workshop of 2023 was run by Chris England, of Property Video Services, and was entitled ‘Making Video for Business’, where delegates received practical knowledge and guidance of exactly why they really should be making video content for their business.

It is clearly a fantastic way to engage with clients and other businesses and the growth of video engagement in recent years has been phenomenal.

Delegates to the workshop were given some really quick and easy practical guidance to just get going with video and there was a definite buzz in the room to do just that!

Within the Grantham Business Club community we have so much talent and knowledge and a culture of sharing – we can’t wait to bring more workshops to the members in 2023!

The club has some truly amazing businesses in its membership and so much knowledge to share.

The program of these specific workshop sessions will be a key part of the club offering this year and will cover a wide variety of business topics and subjects which will be delivered in a practical and engaging way.

The regular full meetings provide great chances to meet and engage with local businesses and owners, but the Building Knowledge workshops allow the chance to go deeper into a subject than a regular meeting allows.

The regular monthly meetings continue to go from strength to strength and are a great place to do business locally. You will find the monthly meetings very welcoming and whether your business is large or small, whatever the sector there will be people in the club to meet and engage with.