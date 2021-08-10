Students at Walton Academy - part of the Diverse Academies Trust - have been celebrating a superb year of A-level success as they collected their A Level and Level 3 BTEC results today.

In what has been another challenging year, the results reflect the hard work and determination of Walton students during their past two years in the academy’s Post 16 Centre.

Staff were on hand to greet students and celebrate with them as they reached this important milestone in their lives and before they head off to embark on their chosen pathways.

Based on today’s results, students will go on to study at universities of their choice, as well as taking up higher level apprenticeships and entering the world of work.

One of this year’s top performers, Katie Hartwood, achieved two A*s and one A grade in history, criminology and English literature. She will be taking up her place at the University of Nottingham

to study law. She said: “I am really proud of my results, the hard work paid off.”

Another top performer, Sophie Warden, achieved one A grade and two B grades in maths, chemistry and physics.

With a place secured at The University of Sheffield to study aerospace engineering, she said: “I am really pleased with my results and I am excited to go to Sheffield to continue my studies.”

Ella Louise Scanlan achieved two Distinction* grades and an A* grade in business, health and social care and criminology. She added: “I was so shocked to achieve three top grades, I will miss school so much, it has been fun. I am taking a gap year now to decide on my next steps, I am planning to go to university next year. I will be sad to not walk into the school gates again.”

Another high-flyer is Luke Griffin with a Distinction* and two A grades in business, geography and criminology. He will be studying business management at Nottingham Trent University.

Luke commented that he was “super surprised and delighted with his results, he would like to thank all of his teachers for their support and he is really pleased he chose to come to Walton Post 16 to complete his studies.”

Principal, Jess Leonard is delighted with today's outcomes.

She said: “After what has been a very challenging and difficult time for everyone we are delighted with today’s outcomes for our students. Today is a celebration of all of the determination, resilience and hard work that our students have invested over the past two years. We are extremely pleased that our students can now successfully move forwards onto their next steps and future careers.

“The journey for all this year group has been a different one, we are tremendously proud of all our students for their efforts and hard work during their time at the academy, especially during the last 18 months. Many of these students have been with us since year 7 and it is wonderful to see them receive the grades they truly deserve.”

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post 16 provider for this September or students considering their post-GCSE options to visit: www.walton-ac.org.uk