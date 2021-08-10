Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A-level results 2021: live coverage from schools across Grantham area

By Andrea Scholes
-
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 10 August 2021
 | Updated: 11:30, 10 August 2021

Teenagers across the area will receive their A-level results today, and we'll be bringing you the news and photos from across the Grantham area.

A-level pupils have faced two years of disruption to their studies, and have been awarded grades based on previous work rather than sitting exams.

Today they will find out if they have achieved the results they need for universities, training courses and employment.

A-level results are published today
A-level results are published today

We will be sharing some of the success stories, as well as offering advice on what to do if your results have come as a disappointment.

Pupils from the following schools are preparing to receive their results:

  • King's School
  • Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School
  • Walton Academy

  • Priory Ruskin Academy
  • Sir William Robertson Academy

Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.

If you have received your results today and would like to share news of how you did and what you're up to next, contact us on 01476 541428 or e-mail comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

You can also send your results day photos to the same e-mail address.

Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.

Education Grantham Andrea Scholes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE