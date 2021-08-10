A-level results are published today

Teenagers across the area will receive their A-level results today, and we'll be bringing you the news and photos from across the Grantham area.

A-level pupils have faced two years of disruption to their studies, and have been awarded grades based on previous work rather than sitting exams.

Today they will find out if they have achieved the results they need for universities, training courses and employment.

We will be sharing some of the success stories, as well as offering advice on what to do if your results have come as a disappointment.

Pupils from the following schools are preparing to receive their results:

King's School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School

Walton Academy

Priory Ruskin Academy

Sir William Robertson Academy

