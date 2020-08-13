Almost a third of students at King's School in Grantham have seen their A-level grades downgraded, said the school's headmaster.

As Simon Pickett told how "immensely proud" he is of students, he revealed how many of the most able have been affected by a reduction in the grades set by school staff.

He said: "This year has been extremely challenging time for teachers, students and their families.

Gallery1

"The downgrading by examination boards has been disappointing. As a school we applied a rigorous and fair process that ensured that our results were in line with our three-year average trend for every subject.

"The examination boards then adjusted nearly a third of the grades downwards, with many of the most able students being particularly affected.

"In cases where it becomes apparent that students have been unfairly treated the school will do everything we can to help as soon as the process for so doing is clarified.

"Once again, particular thanks go to teachers and parents for the superb support they have given the boys throughout their A-level studies and under the unprecedented Covid-related disruptions."

Despite this, the school is pleased with overall results.

Some 23 per cent of students attained three A grades or better, while 40 per cent of all examinations taken were at the top grades of A* and A, which is 10 per cent up on last year.

A quarter of students achieved an A* grade in at least one subject.

Two thirds of all examinations were at A*, A or B grades, while two thirds of all students achieved at least three A levels with grades of A* to C.

The overall pass rate of the 135 students came in at 98 per cent.

Mr Pickett said he was delighted with how well the students have done and the exceptional way that they have conducted themselves under such unusual conditions.

"These are an exceptional set of results from an exceptional set of students,” he said.

"I am immensely proud of all of their achievements and all at the school wish them every success in the next exciting phase of their careers."

He added: "We are all very proud of the achievements of our school community and we look forward to hearing about their happy, fulfilled and successful futures."

Read more EducationGrantham