A-level results: Student set for Oxbridge in first for Sir William Robertson Academy

A sixth former will be the first student to go on to an Oxbridge university in the history of Sir William Robertson High School, in Welbourn.

Alethea Meachem, from Newark, will go on to study at Oxford University.

The head student and leader of the School Council achieved three A* grades in chemistry, English literature and French, and has secured a place at St Anne’s College to read English Literature and French.

Alethea’s achievement marks a significant milestone for the academy, which says it has seenthe majority of students securing places at their first choice universities.

Highlights include a distinction in computing for Callum Laud, from Caythorpe, who will go on to study computer science at the University of Lincoln.

Health and social care student Laura Enright, from Navenby, achieved A* grades, while Beth Andersen, from Welbourn, achieved grade A in the subject. Both are going on to university.

Fleur Hutton, from Grantham, will be undertaking a degree in drama having achieved grade B in the subject at A-level.

Freya Grocock, from Fulbeck, gained a double distinction and merit in BTEC level 3 sport and will go on to study sports business management at the University of Lincoln.

Headteacher Mark Guest said: "We are delighted that this year’s grades continue the school’s strong track record of performance in our growing sixth form.

"After a year like no other, it is wonderful to know that our students are securing their preferred courses at their chosen universities or are entering some fantastic workplaces with great career opportunities."

Charlotte Wilson, head of sixth form, added: "I am so proud of the outgoing Year 13 students who have flourished during their time at sixth form; they have developed skills and knowledge that they can confidently take forward into their chosen destinations. It is also fantastic to see more students than ever choosing to continue their education at university, pursuing courses they have achieved well in at A-level. I have no doubt that this excellent group of young people will be successful and I wish them all the very best for the future."

