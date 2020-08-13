A-level results: Walton Academy sees a rise in attainment on last year

Despite a very different landscape for 2020 results, sixth form students and staff at Walton Academy had cause to celebrate another excellent year as A-level and Level 3 BTEC results were announced.

The academy, which is part of the Diverse Academies Trust, saw a rise in academic attainment levels compared to 2019 performance, with the top grades of A*-A at 19.4 per cent and 44.4 per cent of grades at A*-B.

Performance in BTEC qualifications also rose with 63.3 per cent of grades being awarded the highest Distinction* Distinction. Overall, the academy had a pass rate of over 97 per cent.

Students excelled in both academic A-level and applied general qualifications, including the subject areas of religious studies (75% A*-B), physics (67% A*- B), biology (67% A*-B), photography (57% A*- B), information technology (100% Distinction), business (75% Distinction) and the musical theatre extended diploma (100% Distinction).

The academy says this continuing upward trend seals its position as one of the best schools in the area and firmly on the road to being rated an Ofsted ‘outstanding’ academy.

Based on this solid set of results, students will now be able to go on to study at universities of their choice, as well as taking up higher level apprenticeships and entering the world of work.

This year’s top performers included principal student Florence Hill, who achieved A* in art and design (photography), A in religious studies, and a B in English literature. She will be heading to the University of Sheffield to study journalism.

On receiving her results, Florence said: “The Walton post-16 team have been nothing but supportive and encouraging throughout my time at Walton and during these unprecedented times. I am proud to have been a student at Walton and am looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”

Deputy principal student Millie Whitlock also gained top results with A in art and design, A in religious studies and B in English literature.

Millie will be taking a gap year before continuing with her studies.

She said: “I am very proud to have been part of the Walton family.

“All the support and encouragement has helped me achieve my amazing grades.”

With an A in biology, A in chemistry and a B in maths, Elena Boby will be taking up a place at University College London (UCL) to study medicine.

Elena said: “I am thrilled to be going to UCL and feel like the hard work has finally paid off.”

Harriet Manley said she was ‘overjoyed’ with her results. She achieved A in maths, B in chemistry and a Distinction in musical theatre and now has the option of doing a degree apprenticeship in Nottingham or taking up a place at Birmingham to study chemistry with industrial experience.

Students performed well in musical theatre too and can now take up coveted places in that field. Both Bethan Stanley and Ramatoulie John achieved triple Distinction in musical theatre studies.

Principal Will Teece said: “With so much uncertainty around this year’s exam results, we are obviously delighted with today’s outcomes and hope that this will now give our hardworking sixth form students a sense of relief as they go on to pursue the next phases of their lives.

“Despite their year 13 being cut short, we are tremendously proud of all their efforts and hard work during their time at the academy.

“Many of these students have been with us since Year 7 and it is wonderful to see them receive the grades they truly deserve.”

