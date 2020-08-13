Home   News   Article

A-levels: Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School head 'incredibly proud' of students

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:58, 13 August 2020
 | Updated: 12:04, 13 August 2020

A headteacher has praised students for the way they have handled "significant challenges" brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

James Fuller, headteacher of Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, said there were a number of outstanding individual performances this year, with 13 students achieving at least three A*/A grades, three of whom achieved four A*/A grades.

He said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for the hard work, effort, resilience and commitment they have shown over the past two years, and for the way they have handled the significant challenges this year.

Gallery1

KGGS: Pupils collect their results. (40412684)KGGS: Pupils collect their results. (40412688)

“While there are no headline performance measures this year, we are delighted that many of our students continued to secure some of the highest results with very near to 60 per cent of grades being awarded at A*, A or B.”

He added: "We are extremely pleased that most of our students have progressed to their preferred universities, despite the turbulent national picture."

Read more
EducationGrantham

More by this author

Marie Bond

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE