A-levels: Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School head 'incredibly proud' of students

A headteacher has praised students for the way they have handled "significant challenges" brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

James Fuller, headteacher of Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, said there were a number of outstanding individual performances this year, with 13 students achieving at least three A*/A grades, three of whom achieved four A*/A grades.

He said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for the hard work, effort, resilience and commitment they have shown over the past two years, and for the way they have handled the significant challenges this year.

“While there are no headline performance measures this year, we are delighted that many of our students continued to secure some of the highest results with very near to 60 per cent of grades being awarded at A*, A or B.”

He added: "We are extremely pleased that most of our students have progressed to their preferred universities, despite the turbulent national picture."

