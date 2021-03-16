In the week before the Mid-Lent Fair would have been held in Grantham, South Kesteven District Council is acknowledging a tradition associated with it.

The fair would have been held in Grantham town centre from Sunday to Wednesday, and in Stamford this week, but both were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

It also means the cancellation of a key tradition. Although a Royal Charter for the fairs was granted in 1484 under the reign of King Richard III, they open with the respective town mayor reading a proclamation relating to the charter confirmed by King William IV, the monarch from 1789 to 1830, which sets out the rules governing the event and the behaviour expected of those attending.

The Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain, which organises the fairs, says that under the charter terms the proclamation should be read every year and they wanted to draw attention to it because that had not been possible due to lockdown restrictions.

Included in the proclamation are rules governing the sale of livestock and a command for all people at the fair to keep the peace “upon pain for every assault or affray made twenty shillings and for every bloodshed forty shillings”.

The fairs would originally have been more like a market where people traded their wares and had to “pay all such duties of toll for goods and chattels bought and sold”.

Cabinet member for culture and visitor economy Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew said: “The Mid-Lent fairs are a long-standing tradition and there is a lot of history associated with them.

“Under the circumstances it is right that they have been cancelled, but it is also right that we acknowledge their place among the traditions of Grantham and Stamford.”