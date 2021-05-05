It is no secret that the Grantham area is home to some beautiful houses.

Over the last 12 months, an average of £229,827 was spent on houses in Grantham according to real estate company, Zoopla.

However, there are a handful of luxury properties that go well beyond that average value.

Church Farmhouse, Hough-On-The-Hill. Photos: Newton Fallowell/Zoopla. (46860568)

These dream homes may be a top priority for those who are lucky enough to win the lottery, but still want to remain in and around Grantham.

According to Zoopla, these are the 10 highest valued properties currently on the market in the area.

Church Farmhouse, Hough-On-The-Hill: £1,250,000

Church Farmhouse, Hough-On-The-Hill. Photos: Newton Fallowell/Zoopla. (46860543)

The most expensive property available in the area is this enchanting eight-bedroom character home in Hough-On-The-Hill.

The Church Farmhouse sits to the rear of the Grade 1 Listed All Saints Church on the edge of the village.

Occupying a private elevated position that offers superb views of unspoilt countryside, the property is on the market for offers over £1,250,000.

Find out more about this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Newton Fallowell on 01476 589132.

Old Hall, Brandon: £1,000,000

This stunning stone Grade II* listed six bedroom hall in the village of Brandon is on the market for offers over £1,000,000.

The property, which boasts five bathrooms, also offers a self-contained annex and walled garden.

The Old Hall, Brandon. Photos: Savills/Zoopla. (46861272)

Dating originally from the 16th century, the Old Hall is a striking and intriguing home.

A Black Mulberry tree planted in the immaculately kept garden is said to have been planted by King James I in 1607, as well as the White Mulberry tree, planted in 2009 during a visit by The Prince of Wales.

The property also has a separate oak and slate garage block with a room that could be used as a workshop or studio.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Savills on 01522 397532.

Orston Grange, Bottesford: £995,000

This elegant period home, situated in the village of Bottesford, is available for a guide price of £995,000.

Set in a plot of approximately two acres, the six bedroom home boasts a wealth of character.

Orston Grange, Bottesford. Photos: Savills/Zoopla. (46861840)

Orston Grange, sympathetically restored, also has remote-controlled gates and a private tennis court.

The property is described as an "architectural gem" following a comprehensive refurbishment from the current owners, including a bespoke open plan kitchen.

Find out more about this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Savills on 0115 691 9330.

Turnor Road, Grantham: £900,000

This four bedroom property is set in an idyllic rural location with 360 degree views and is on the market for offers over £900,000.

Dating back to the 1930s, this large detached house is situated at the edge of the Harrowby Hall estate with far reaching field views all round.

The home comes with approximately 15 acres of adjacent pasture land and two acres of garden.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents EweMove Sales & Lettings on 01476 218834.

The Square, Skillington: £750,000

This six-bedroom barn conversion is situated in the heart of Skillington village, and is on the market for a guide price of £750,000.

The Square, Skillington. Photos: Fine & Country/Zoopla. (46863221)

Blending traditional and modern features, the home is unusual in that it has three separate staircases.

Outside is a south-facing, low maintenance garden through metal gates.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Fine & Country on 01780 673970.

The Old Forge, Grantham: £750,000

Consisting of a detached four bedroom property and a two-bedroom annexe, this Grantham property offers a number of options for new owners.

On the market for £750,000, this gorgeous home is fabulously located in Grantham.

The two-bedroom annexe offers potential income or as a space for extended family to live or stay with their own private space.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Yopa on 01322 584475.

The Old Blue Dog, Stainby: £700,000

This former public house dates back to 1790 and served as a local pub until the 1950s.

The Old Blue Dog, Stainby. Photos: Spencers/Zoopla. (46864678)

The Old Blue Dog is a five bedroom detached house located in Stainby and is on the market for £700,000.

With double gates accessing the property’s spacious private courtyard, the south-facing home offers lovely views over rolling fields and woodland.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Spencers on 0116 448 9084.

Newgate Lane, Londonthorpe: £700,000

This stunning, stone-built house has a carriage driveway and is on the market for offers over £700,000.

Built in 1849 as part of the Belton House Estate from yellowstone, this Londonthorpe home boasts breathtaking countryside views.

Formerly two adjoining little farmhouses for the workers on the Belton House Estate, the property is now a large three-bedroom detached home with private garden.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Fine & Country on 01522 397608.

Stoke Rochford, Grantham: £675,000

This grade II listed former schoolhouse is situated in Stoke Rochford and is on the market for a guide price of £675,000.

Stoke Rochford, Grantham. Photos: Mount and Minster/Zoopla. (46867262)

Designed by the renowned architect William Burn, this four bedroom home boasts stunning period and character features.

Inside there is a grand dining room, with a separate home office situated in the garden.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Mount & Minster LLP on 01522 397394.

Maple House, Threekingham: £675,000

This impressive five bedroom house caps off ten of the most expensive properties in the area on the market.

Listed for £675,000, Maple House is a spacious family home set in the village of Threekingham.

The property also comes with a separate double garage, which has a room above.

See more of this property on Zoopla or call estate agents Winkworth on 01529 684996.